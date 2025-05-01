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What is a one-to-one function? A one-to-one function is a function where each output (y value) is paired with at most one input (x value). How can you quickly check if a function is one-to-one using ordered pairs? Check if any output value is repeated; if so, the function is not one-to-one. What test do you use on a graph to determine if a function is one-to-one? You use the horizontal line test; if any horizontal line passes through more than one point, the function is not one-to-one. What does the notation f⁻¹ represent? The notation f⁻¹ represents the inverse function of f, not 1 over f. How do you form the inverse of a function given as ordered pairs? Swap each ordered pair's x and y values to create the inverse function. What happens to the domain and range when forming the inverse of a function? The domain and range swap; the original domain becomes the inverse's range, and the original range becomes the inverse's domain. Why can't all functions have inverses? Only one-to-one functions have inverses because otherwise, the inverse would not be a function. What is the key feature of a correspondence diagram for a one-to-one function? Each output has at most one arrow coming in from an input. How does the horizontal line test relate to the definition of a one-to-one function? If a horizontal line crosses the graph more than once, it means an output is paired with multiple inputs, so the function is not one-to-one. What is the difference between the vertical and horizontal line tests? The vertical line test checks if a graph is a function, while the horizontal line test checks if it is one-to-one. If a function f has ordered pairs (a, b), what are the ordered pairs for its inverse? The inverse will have ordered pairs (b, a). What does it mean if two inputs in a function have the same output? It means the function is not one-to-one. How can you use a list of outputs to check if a function is one-to-one? Look for repeated outputs; if any output is repeated, the function is not one-to-one. Why is understanding one-to-one functions important for inverse functions? Because only one-to-one functions have inverses that are also functions. What does swapping inputs and outputs in a function accomplish? It creates the inverse function, reversing the roles of domain and range.
Introduction to Inverse Functions quiz
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