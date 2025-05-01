What is a one-to-one function? A one-to-one function is a function where each output (y value) is paired with at most one input (x value).

How can you quickly check if a function is one-to-one using ordered pairs? Check if any output value is repeated; if so, the function is not one-to-one.

What test do you use on a graph to determine if a function is one-to-one? You use the horizontal line test; if any horizontal line passes through more than one point, the function is not one-to-one.

What does the notation f⁻¹ represent? The notation f⁻¹ represents the inverse function of f, not 1 over f.

How do you form the inverse of a function given as ordered pairs? Swap each ordered pair's x and y values to create the inverse function.

What happens to the domain and range when forming the inverse of a function? The domain and range swap; the original domain becomes the inverse's range, and the original range becomes the inverse's domain.