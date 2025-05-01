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Introduction to Problem Solving definitions

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  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic statement where variables are raised only to the first power and arranged to form a straight line when graphed.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations.
  • Perimeter
    The total distance around the boundary of a shape, calculated by summing all its sides.
  • Consecutive Integer
    Whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one, such as 7 and 8.
  • Consecutive Even Integer
    Even numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, like 8 and 10.
  • Consecutive Odd Integer
    Odd numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, such as 11 and 13.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often used to model real-world scenarios.
  • Substitution
    Replacing a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify or solve an equation.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of an equation where terms are ordered by degree, typically used for polynomials.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, such as 2 in 2x.
  • Term
    A single mathematical expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both.
  • Diagram
    A visual representation, such as a drawing or picture, used to model and clarify a mathematical problem.
  • Reasonableness
    A check to ensure that a solution makes sense within the context of the problem and its constraints.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two or more numbers or expressions together.
  • Unknown
    A value in a problem that is not given and must be determined through solving equations.