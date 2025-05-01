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Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables are raised only to the first power and arranged to form a straight line when graphed. Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations. Perimeter The total distance around the boundary of a shape, calculated by summing all its sides. Consecutive Integer Whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one, such as 7 and 8. Consecutive Even Integer Even numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, like 8 and 10. Consecutive Odd Integer Odd numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, such as 11 and 13. Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often used to model real-world scenarios. Substitution Replacing a variable with its equivalent value or expression to simplify or solve an equation. Standard Form An arrangement of an equation where terms are ordered by degree, typically used for polynomials. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, such as 2 in 2x. Term A single mathematical expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both. Diagram A visual representation, such as a drawing or picture, used to model and clarify a mathematical problem. Reasonableness A check to ensure that a solution makes sense within the context of the problem and its constraints. Sum The result of adding two or more numbers or expressions together. Unknown A value in a problem that is not given and must be determined through solving equations.
Introduction to Problem Solving definitions
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