Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables are raised only to the first power and arranged to form a straight line when graphed.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations.

Perimeter The total distance around the boundary of a shape, calculated by summing all its sides.

Consecutive Integer Whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one, such as 7 and 8.

Consecutive Even Integer Even numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, like 8 and 10.

Consecutive Odd Integer Odd numbers that follow each other in order, differing by two, such as 11 and 13.