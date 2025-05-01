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What are the five steps to solving a word problem? The five steps are: understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution. How do you define variables when solving a word problem about a rectangle's perimeter? Assign letters to each quantity, such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter, to make equations easier to build and solve. What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle in terms of length and width? The formula is P = 2l + 2w, where P is perimeter, l is length, and w is width. How do you translate 'length is four times its width' into an algebraic equation? You write l = 4w, where l is length and w is width. What should you do if a word problem involves shapes or geometry? Draw a picture to help model the situation and clarify relationships between variables. How do you solve for width if the perimeter is 500 yards and length is four times width? Substitute l = 4w into P = 2l + 2w, set P = 500, and solve for w to get w = 50. After finding the width, how do you find the length in the rectangle problem? Use the relationship l = 4w and substitute the value of w to find l. Why is it important to check your solution in the context of the problem? Checking ensures the values are reasonable and fit the real-world scenario described in the problem. What are consecutive integers? Consecutive integers are whole numbers that follow each other in order, differing by one. How do you represent two consecutive integers algebraically? Let the first integer be x, then the next consecutive integer is x + 1. How do you solve a problem where two consecutive page numbers sum to 23? Set up the equation x + (x + 1) = 23, solve for x, and find both page numbers. What are consecutive even integers and how do they differ from consecutive integers? Consecutive even integers are even numbers that follow each other, differing by two instead of one. How do you represent two consecutive even integers algebraically? Let the first even integer be x, then the next is x + 2. How do you solve for two consecutive even integers that sum to 286? Set up the equation x + (x + 2) = 286, solve for x, and find both integers. Why is it important to check if you are dealing with consecutive even, odd, or regular integers in word problems? Because the difference between the numbers changes (1 for regular, 2 for even/odd), affecting how you set up the equations.
Introduction to Problem Solving quiz
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