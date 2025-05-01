What are the five steps to solving a word problem? The five steps are: understand the problem, build an equation, solve the equation, state the answer, and check the solution.

How do you define variables when solving a word problem about a rectangle's perimeter? Assign letters to each quantity, such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter, to make equations easier to build and solve.

What is the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle in terms of length and width? The formula is P = 2l + 2w, where P is perimeter, l is length, and w is width.

How do you translate 'length is four times its width' into an algebraic equation? You write l = 4w, where l is length and w is width.

What should you do if a word problem involves shapes or geometry? Draw a picture to help model the situation and clarify relationships between variables.

How do you solve for width if the perimeter is 500 yards and length is four times width? Substitute l = 4w into P = 2l + 2w, set P = 500, and solve for w to get w = 50.