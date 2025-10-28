Solving word problems involving linear equations becomes manageable by following a systematic approach. Begin by thoroughly understanding the problem, which involves carefully reading the question, visualizing the scenario—often by drawing a diagram—and identifying the variables involved. For example, consider a rectangular field where the length is four times the width, and the perimeter is 500 yards. Assign variables such as l for length, w for width, and p for perimeter to clearly represent the quantities.

Next, construct an equation that models the problem. The perimeter p of a rectangle is calculated by adding twice the length and twice the width, expressed as \(p = 2l + 2w\). Since the length is four times the width, this relationship can be written as \(l = 4w\). Substituting this into the perimeter equation gives \(p = 2(4w) + 2w\), which simplifies to \(p = 8w + 2w = 10w\). Knowing the perimeter is 500 yards, substitute \(p = 500\) to get \$500 = 10w\(.

Solving for the width involves isolating w by dividing both sides by 10, resulting in \)w = \frac{500}{10} = 50\(. Using the relationship between length and width, calculate the length as \)l = 4 \times 50 = 200\(. Thus, the field's dimensions are 50 yards in width and 200 yards in length.

Finally, verify the solution by substituting the values back into the original equation: \)500 = 2(200) + 2(50)\(, which simplifies to \)500 = 400 + 100 = 500$. This confirms the solution satisfies the equation. Additionally, assess the reasonableness of the answer in context; since both dimensions are less than the total perimeter, the values are logical. This methodical process—understanding the problem, modeling with equations, solving, stating the answer, and checking—builds confidence and accuracy in solving word problems involving linear equations.