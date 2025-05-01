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Relation Connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations. Function Special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output. Input Value from the set of x-values that is paired with an output in a relation or function. Output Value from the set of y-values that corresponds to an input in a relation or function. Ordered Pair Grouping of an input and output, written as (x, y), representing their correspondence. Table Arrangement of inputs and outputs in rows and columns to display a relation or function. Graph Visual representation of a relation or function, showing how inputs and outputs correspond. Equation Mathematical statement connecting inputs and outputs, often used to represent relations or functions. Domain Set of all possible input values for a relation or function, often expressed as x-values. Range Set of all possible output values for a relation or function, often expressed as y-values. Vertical Line Test Method for identifying functions on a graph by checking if any vertical line crosses more than one point. Interval Notation Compact way to express all values within a range or domain, using brackets and parentheses. Continuous Graph Graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described using intervals. Correspondence Relationship showing how each input is linked to one or more outputs in a relation.
Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions
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