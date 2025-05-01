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Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions

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  • Relation
    Connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.
  • Function
    Special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output.
  • Input
    Value from the set of x-values that is paired with an output in a relation or function.
  • Output
    Value from the set of y-values that corresponds to an input in a relation or function.
  • Ordered Pair
    Grouping of an input and output, written as (x, y), representing their correspondence.
  • Table
    Arrangement of inputs and outputs in rows and columns to display a relation or function.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of a relation or function, showing how inputs and outputs correspond.
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement connecting inputs and outputs, often used to represent relations or functions.
  • Domain
    Set of all possible input values for a relation or function, often expressed as x-values.
  • Range
    Set of all possible output values for a relation or function, often expressed as y-values.
  • Vertical Line Test
    Method for identifying functions on a graph by checking if any vertical line crosses more than one point.
  • Interval Notation
    Compact way to express all values within a range or domain, using brackets and parentheses.
  • Continuous Graph
    Graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described using intervals.
  • Correspondence
    Relationship showing how each input is linked to one or more outputs in a relation.