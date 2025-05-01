Relation Connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.

Function Special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output.

Input Value from the set of x-values that is paired with an output in a relation or function.

Output Value from the set of y-values that corresponds to an input in a relation or function.

Ordered Pair Grouping of an input and output, written as (x, y), representing their correspondence.

Table Arrangement of inputs and outputs in rows and columns to display a relation or function.