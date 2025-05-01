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What is a relation in mathematics? A relation is a connection between inputs (x-values) and outputs (y-values), often represented as ordered pairs. How can relations be represented? Relations can be represented as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, equations, or correspondences. What makes a relation a function? A function is a relation where each input (x-value) is paired with exactly one output (y-value). How do you determine if a relation is not a function using ordered pairs? If any input (x-value) is paired with more than one output (y-value), the relation is not a function. What is the vertical line test? The vertical line test is a method to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses the graph more than once. What does it mean if a vertical line crosses a graph more than once? If a vertical line crosses a graph more than once, the graph does not represent a function. What is the domain of a relation or function? The domain is the set of all input values (x-values) for a relation or function. What is the range of a relation or function? The range is the set of all output values (y-values) for a relation or function. How do you find the domain and range from a table of values? List all the x-values for the domain and all the y-values for the range, without repeating any values. How do you express the domain and range for a continuous graph? For continuous graphs, domain and range are expressed using interval notation to capture all possible x and y values within specified bounds. What symbol is used in interval notation to include an endpoint? A bracket [ or ] is used to include an endpoint in interval notation. What symbol is used in interval notation to exclude infinity? A parenthesis ( or ) is used to exclude infinity in interval notation. If a graph starts at x = -4 and continues to infinity, how is the domain written in interval notation? The domain is written as [−4, ∞) in interval notation. If a graph starts at y = -2 and continues to infinity, how is the range written in interval notation? The range is written as [−2, ∞) in interval notation. Are all functions relations, and are all relations functions? All functions are relations, but not all relations are functions.
Introduction to Relations and Functions quiz
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