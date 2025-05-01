Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, formed by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.

Rational Expression Fraction with polynomials in numerator and denominator, often requiring common denominators for addition or subtraction.

Prime Factor Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators.

Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used, crucial for selecting highest powers when forming the least common denominator.

Coefficient Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors.

Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, often included in denominators and considered when finding common denominators.