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Least Common Denominators definitions

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  • Least Common Denominator
    Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, formed by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.
  • Rational Expression
    Fraction with polynomials in numerator and denominator, often requiring common denominators for addition or subtraction.
  • Prime Factor
    Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a factor is used, crucial for selecting highest powers when forming the least common denominator.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, often included in denominators and considered when finding common denominators.
  • Quadratic Polynomial
    Expression with a squared variable term, often requiring factoring to identify unique prime factors.
  • Common Denominator
    Shared denominator between fractions or expressions, necessary for addition or subtraction.
  • Missing Factor
    Element absent from a denominator but present in the least common denominator, used to rewrite equivalent expressions.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Form of a rational expression with a common denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors.
  • Factoring
    Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into their basic components for easier comparison.
  • Unique Prime Factor
    Distinct factor present in at least one denominator, included once at its highest power when forming the least common denominator.
  • Rational Number
    Number expressed as a fraction, used as a model for understanding rational expressions.
  • Term
    Individual part of an expression, consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.
  • Denominator
    Bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, often factored to find common denominators.