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Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators can divide into, formed by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers. Rational Expression Fraction with polynomials in numerator and denominator, often requiring common denominators for addition or subtraction. Prime Factor Basic building block of a number or variable, used to break down denominators for finding common denominators. Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used, crucial for selecting highest powers when forming the least common denominator. Coefficient Numerical part of a term, important when factoring denominators and identifying missing factors. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, often included in denominators and considered when finding common denominators. Quadratic Polynomial Expression with a squared variable term, often requiring factoring to identify unique prime factors. Common Denominator Shared denominator between fractions or expressions, necessary for addition or subtraction. Missing Factor Element absent from a denominator but present in the least common denominator, used to rewrite equivalent expressions. Equivalent Expression Form of a rational expression with a common denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors. Factoring Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into their basic components for easier comparison. Unique Prime Factor Distinct factor present in at least one denominator, included once at its highest power when forming the least common denominator. Rational Number Number expressed as a fraction, used as a model for understanding rational expressions. Term Individual part of an expression, consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent. Denominator Bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, often factored to find common denominators.
Least Common Denominators definitions
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