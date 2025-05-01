What is the first step in finding the least common denominator (LCD) for rational expressions? The first step is to factor each denominator completely into prime factors and variables.

How do you determine which powers of each factor to use when finding the LCD? You use the highest power of each unique factor present in any denominator.

What is the LCD of 30x and 20x^2? The LCD is 60x^2, found by multiplying the highest powers of all unique factors: 3, 2^2, 5, and x^2.

Why do you only write each unique prime factor once when finding the LCD? Because the LCD requires only the highest power of each unique factor, not repeated factors.

How do you handle variables like x when finding the LCD? Include the variable raised to its highest power found in any denominator.

What is the process for finding the LCD of denominators like x + 5 and x^2 + 7x + 10? Factor each denominator completely, then multiply the unique factors together to get the LCD.