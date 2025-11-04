Adding or subtracting rational expressions often requires finding a common denominator, especially when the denominators are different. The key to this process is determining the Least Common Denominator (LCD), which is the smallest expression that both denominators can divide into without leaving a remainder. This concept extends from rational numbers to rational expressions, with the main difference being the inclusion of variables and polynomial factors.

To find the LCD, start by factoring each denominator completely into its prime factors and variable components. For example, the number 30 factors into 3 × 2 × 5, while 20 factors into 2² × 5. When variables are involved, such as in 30x or 20x², include the variable factors as well, like x or x². After factoring, identify all unique prime factors and variables, taking the highest power of each. For instance, between 2 and 2², the highest power is 2², and between x and x², the highest power is x².

The LCD is then the product of these unique factors raised to their highest powers. Using the previous example, the LCD of denominators 30x and 20x² is 3 × 2² × 5 × x², which simplifies to 60x². This method ensures the LCD is the smallest expression that both denominators can divide into, facilitating the addition or subtraction of rational expressions.

When dealing with polynomial denominators, such as quadratics, factor them into binomials or simpler polynomials. For example, the quadratic expression x² + 7x + 10 factors into (x + 2)(x + 5) because 2 and 5 multiply to 10 and add to 7. After factoring, list all unique factors, including binomials, and multiply them to find the LCD. If a factor appears in both denominators, include it only once, but with the highest exponent if applicable.

In summary, finding the least common denominator involves fully factoring each denominator, identifying unique factors with their highest powers, and multiplying these factors together. This process is essential for simplifying the addition or subtraction of rational expressions and builds on the foundational skills of factoring and prime factorization. Mastery of this technique enables efficient manipulation of algebraic fractions and prepares you for more complex algebraic operations.