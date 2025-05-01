Linear Inequality An expression involving an inequality symbol between linear terms, representing a range of possible values for a variable.

Inequality Symbol A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare values and indicate the relationship between expressions.

Solution Set A collection of all values that satisfy a linear inequality, often shown as a range rather than a single value.

Set Builder Notation A format using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values meeting a specific inequality condition.

Interval Notation A concise way to express ranges of solutions using parentheses or brackets to indicate inclusion or exclusion of endpoints.

Number Line A visual representation of solution sets, using arrows, dots, or brackets to show included or excluded values.