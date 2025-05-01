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Linear Inequality An expression involving an inequality symbol between linear terms, representing a range of possible values for a variable. Inequality Symbol A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare values and indicate the relationship between expressions. Solution Set A collection of all values that satisfy a linear inequality, often shown as a range rather than a single value. Set Builder Notation A format using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values meeting a specific inequality condition. Interval Notation A concise way to express ranges of solutions using parentheses or brackets to indicate inclusion or exclusion of endpoints. Number Line A visual representation of solution sets, using arrows, dots, or brackets to show included or excluded values. Parenthesis A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to indicate that a boundary value is not included in the solution set. Square Bracket A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to show that a boundary value is included in the solution set. Open Circle A graphical marker on a number line indicating a value is excluded from the solution set. Closed Circle A graphical marker on a number line indicating a value is included in the solution set. Addition Property of Inequality A rule allowing the same value to be added to both sides of an inequality without changing the solution set. Subtraction Property of Inequality A rule allowing the same value to be subtracted from both sides of an inequality without affecting the solution set. Multiplication Property of Inequality A rule permitting multiplication of both sides by a positive value, preserving the direction of the inequality. Division Property of Inequality A rule permitting division of both sides by a positive value, maintaining the direction of the inequality. Symbol Flipping A required change in the direction of the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative value.
Linear Inequalities in One Variable definitions
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