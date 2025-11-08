When solving inequalities, the solution is not a single value but a range of values. Understanding how to represent and visualize these solution sets is essential. One common way to express inequalities is through set builder notation. For example, the inequality x > 3 can be written as { x | x > 3 } , which reads as "the set of x such that x is greater than 3." The vertical bar "|" means "such that," and the curly brackets enclose the entire solution set.

Another way to visualize inequalities is on a number line. For x > 3, you start at 3 and draw an arrow pointing to the right, indicating all values greater than 3. Since 3 itself is not included, this is shown by using a parenthesis or an open circle at 3, symbolizing exclusion.

Interval notation offers a concise way to represent these ranges. For x > 3, the interval is written as (3, \infty) . Parentheses indicate that 3 is not included, and infinity always uses parentheses because it is not a finite value and cannot be included.

When the inequality includes equality, such as x ≥ 3, the notations adjust accordingly. In set builder notation, it becomes { x | x ≥ 3 } . On the number line, the point at 3 is included, represented by a closed circle or a square bracket. In interval notation, this is written as [3, \infty) , where the square bracket shows inclusion of 3, and the parenthesis at infinity remains.

For inequalities where x < 3 or x ≤ 3, the same principles apply but in the opposite direction. The number line arrow points left, and interval notation uses negative infinity. For example, x < 3 is (-\infty, 3) and x ≤ 3 is (-\infty, 3] . Parentheses indicate exclusion, and square brackets indicate inclusion of the endpoint.

It is important to remember that infinity and negative infinity are never included in intervals, so they always use parentheses. Additionally, on graphs, open circles denote excluded endpoints, while closed circles denote included endpoints. Although parentheses and square brackets are more commonly used in interval notation, recognizing open and closed circles on number lines is helpful for interpreting inequalities visually.

Mastering these notations—set builder, number line, and interval notation—enables clear communication and understanding of solution sets for linear inequalities, which is foundational for solving and graphing inequalities effectively.