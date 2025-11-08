Linear inequalities are closely related to linear equations but differ by replacing the equal sign with an inequality symbol such as >, <, ≥, or ≤. A linear inequality takes the form \(ax + b > c\), \(ax + b < c\), \(ax + b \geq c\), or \(ax + b \leq c\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are constants and \(x\) is the variable. This contrasts with a linear equation, which is typically written as \(ax + b = c\).
The solution to a linear inequality is the set of all values of \(x\) that make the inequality true when substituted back into the expression. Unlike linear equations, which usually have a single solution, linear inequalities often have a range of solutions. For example, solving the inequality \$2x - 6 > 0\( leads to \)x > 3\(, meaning any value greater than 3 satisfies the inequality.
To verify solutions, you can substitute values from the solution set back into the inequality. For instance, plugging in \)x = 5\( into \)2x - 6 > 0\( yields \)2(5) - 6 = 10 - 6 = 4\(, and since \)4 > 0\( is true, \)x = 5$ is indeed a valid solution. This process confirms that the solution to a linear inequality is not just a single number but an entire range of values that satisfy the inequality condition.
Understanding linear inequalities is fundamental for solving and graphing inequalities, as well as for interpreting solution sets in real-world contexts. The methods for solving linear inequalities build upon the techniques used for linear equations, with additional attention to the direction of the inequality and the range of solutions. This foundational knowledge prepares you to explore various representations of inequality solutions, including interval notation and graphical solutions on number lines.