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What is the main difference between a linear equation and a linear inequality? A linear equation uses an equal sign and has a single solution, while a linear inequality uses an inequality symbol and has a range of solutions. What are the four common inequality symbols used in linear inequalities? The four common symbols are greater than (>), less than (<), greater than or equal to (≥), and less than or equal to (≤). How is the solution to a linear inequality typically represented? The solution is a range of values that make the inequality true, not just a single value. What is set builder notation for the solution x > 3? Set builder notation is {x | x > 3}, meaning the set of x such that x is greater than 3. How do you indicate that a boundary point is excluded in interval notation? You use parentheses, for example (3, ∞) means 3 is not included. How do you indicate that a boundary point is included in interval notation? You use square brackets, for example [3, ∞) means 3 is included. What notation is always used for infinity in interval notation and why? Parentheses are always used for infinity because infinity is not an actual value and cannot be included. How is x < 3 represented in interval notation? It is represented as (-∞, 3) with parentheses indicating that 3 is not included. What is the graphical representation for x ≥ 3 on a number line? Start at 3 with a square bracket or closed circle and draw an arrow to the right, indicating all values greater than or equal to 3. What is the key step when solving a linear inequality and you multiply or divide by a negative number? You must flip the inequality symbol to maintain correctness. How do you solve x - 3 > 11? Add 3 to both sides to isolate x, resulting in x > 14. What happens to the inequality symbol when you multiply or divide both sides by a positive number? The inequality symbol stays the same. How do you solve -7x ≥ 21? Divide both sides by -7 and flip the inequality, resulting in x ≤ -3. What is the set builder notation for x ≤ 3? It is {x | x ≤ 3}, meaning the set of x such that x is less than or equal to 3. What is the difference between using parentheses and square brackets on a number line? Parentheses indicate the boundary point is excluded, while square brackets indicate it is included.
Linear Inequalities in One Variable quiz
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