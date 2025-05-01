What is the main difference between a linear equation and a linear inequality? A linear equation uses an equal sign and has a single solution, while a linear inequality uses an inequality symbol and has a range of solutions.

What are the four common inequality symbols used in linear inequalities? The four common symbols are greater than (>), less than (<), greater than or equal to (≥), and less than or equal to (≤).

How is the solution to a linear inequality typically represented? The solution is a range of values that make the inequality true, not just a single value.

What is set builder notation for the solution x > 3? Set builder notation is {x | x > 3}, meaning the set of x such that x is greater than 3.

How do you indicate that a boundary point is excluded in interval notation? You use parentheses, for example (3, ∞) means 3 is not included.

How do you indicate that a boundary point is included in interval notation? You use square brackets, for example [3, ∞) means 3 is included.