Linear Inequality A mathematical statement involving two variables and an inequality symbol, representing a region on a graph.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing coordinates on a graph, used to test solutions for inequalities.

Solution Region The area on a graph where all points satisfy a given linear inequality.

Solid Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality includes equality, indicating points on the line are solutions.

Dashed Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality excludes equality, indicating points on the line are not solutions.

Slope-Intercept Form A way to write a linear equation or inequality as y equals mx plus b, simplifying graphing and shading.