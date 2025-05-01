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Linear Inequality A mathematical statement involving two variables and an inequality symbol, representing a region on a graph. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing coordinates on a graph, used to test solutions for inequalities. Solution Region The area on a graph where all points satisfy a given linear inequality. Solid Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality includes equality, indicating points on the line are solutions. Dashed Line A boundary on a graph drawn when the inequality excludes equality, indicating points on the line are not solutions. Slope-Intercept Form A way to write a linear equation or inequality as y equals mx plus b, simplifying graphing and shading. Inequality Symbol A sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare expressions and determine the solution region. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, useful for graphing linear inequalities. Test Point A chosen coordinate used to check which side of a boundary satisfies the inequality. Shaded Region The portion of a graph representing all solutions to a linear inequality. Standard Form A linear equation or inequality written as ax plus by equals c or ax plus by compared to c. Boundary Line The line separating solution and non-solution regions for a linear inequality. X-Axis The horizontal axis on a graph, often used for selecting test points. Y-Axis The vertical axis on a graph, often used for selecting test points. Slope A measure of the steepness of a line, crucial for graphing linear inequalities.
Linear Inequalities in Two Variables definitions
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