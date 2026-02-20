Understanding solutions to two-variable linear inequalities builds on the concept of ordered pairs that satisfy two-variable equations. An ordered pair (x, y) is a solution to an equation if substituting x and y into the equation results in a true statement. For example, if plugging in (4, -1) into an equation yields a true equality like 5 = 5, then that point lies on the line represented by the equation.

When dealing with linear inequalities in two variables, the approach is similar but with key differences. Instead of an equation like ax + by = c, inequalities take the form ax + by < c, ax + by ≤ c, ax + by > c, or ax + by ≥ c. To determine if an ordered pair is a solution, substitute the values of x and y into the inequality. If the inequality holds true, the point is a solution; if not, it is not.

For instance, consider the inequality 2x + 3y < 5. Testing the point (-1, 0) involves calculating:

\[2(-1) + 3(0) = -2 + 0 = -2\]

Since -2 < 5 is true, (-1, 0) is a solution to the inequality. Graphically, solutions to inequalities are represented by shaded regions rather than just a line. The line itself corresponds to the boundary where ax + by = c. Points that satisfy the inequality lie within the shaded region either above or below this boundary, depending on the inequality symbol.

Testing another point, such as (5, 3), gives:

\[2(5) + 3(3) = 10 + 9 = 19\]

Since 19 < 5 is false, (5, 3) is not a solution and lies outside the shaded region on the graph.

It is important to note the role of the inequality symbol. If the inequality is strict (e.g., < or >), the boundary line itself is not included in the solution set, so points on the line are not solutions. However, if the inequality is inclusive (e.g., ≤ or ≥), points on the line satisfy the inequality and are part of the solution set.

In summary, solving linear inequalities in two variables involves substituting ordered pairs into the inequality to verify if they satisfy the condition, understanding that solutions form a region on the graph rather than just a line, and recognizing the significance of the inequality symbol in determining whether the boundary line is included in the solution set.