How do you determine if an ordered pair is a solution to a linear inequality in two variables? Plug the x and y values of the ordered pair into the inequality; if the statement is true, the pair is a solution.

What is the difference between the solution set of a linear equation and a linear inequality in two variables? A linear equation's solutions lie on a line, while a linear inequality's solutions form a region on the graph.

What type of line do you draw for the inequality y ≥ 2x - 4? You draw a solid line because the inequality includes 'equal to.'

What type of line do you draw for the inequality y > 2x - 4? You draw a dashed line because the inequality does not include 'equal to.'

How do you decide which side of the line to shade when graphing a linear inequality? Test a point not on the line (often (0,0) if possible); if it satisfies the inequality, shade that side.

If the inequality is y < x, which side of the line y = x do you shade? You shade below the line y = x.