Mixture Combination of two or more distinct quantities to form a new total, often requiring calculation of individual parts.

Variable Symbol representing an unknown quantity in an equation, used to express parts of a mixture.

Equation Mathematical statement showing the relationship between mixture components and their total.

Percent Ratio expressed as a fraction of 100, often converted to decimal for calculations in mixture problems.

Decimal Numerical form used to represent percents in equations, facilitating multiplication and addition.

Product Result of multiplying a quantity by its value or percent, representing a part of the mixture.