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Mixture Problem Solving definitions

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  • Mixture
    Combination of two or more distinct quantities to form a new total, often requiring calculation of individual parts.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown quantity in an equation, used to express parts of a mixture.
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement showing the relationship between mixture components and their total.
  • Percent
    Ratio expressed as a fraction of 100, often converted to decimal for calculations in mixture problems.
  • Decimal
    Numerical form used to represent percents in equations, facilitating multiplication and addition.
  • Product
    Result of multiplying a quantity by its value or percent, representing a part of the mixture.
  • Sum
    Total obtained by adding individual products of mixture components.
  • Distribution
    Process of multiplying a value across terms within parentheses to simplify equations.
  • Isolation
    Technique for rearranging an equation to solve for a single variable.
  • Substitution
    Method of replacing one variable with an equivalent expression to reduce the number of unknowns.
  • Solution
    Final answer indicating the required amounts of each component in a mixture.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an equation, often representing value or percent.
  • Total Amount
    Overall quantity resulting from combining all parts of a mixture, used as a reference in equations.
  • Partial Amount
    Portion of the total, calculated by multiplying a percent or value by its corresponding quantity.
  • Context
    Scenario or setting in which a mixture problem occurs, such as coins or chemical solutions.