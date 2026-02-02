Mixture problems involve combining two or more quantities to form a single mixture, and they can be solved using systematic problem-solving steps similar to other word problems. These problems often appear in various contexts such as money and coins, tile laying, ticket sales, or mixing chemical solutions. A common example is determining the number of different coins in a collection when given the total value and a relationship between the quantities.

Consider a scenario where the total amount of money is \$2.20, composed of dimes and nickels. If there are eight more nickels than dimes, we can represent the number of dimes as d and the number of nickels as n. The total value equation is constructed by multiplying the number of each coin by its value and summing these amounts:

\[0.10d + 0.05n = 2.20\]

Since the number of nickels is eight more than the number of dimes, we express this relationship as:

\[n = d + 8\]

Substituting this into the total value equation gives:

\[0.10d + 0.05(d + 8) = 2.20\]

Distributing and simplifying leads to:

\[0.10d + 0.05d + 0.40 = 2.20\]\[0.15d + 0.40 = 2.20\]

Isolating the variable term by subtracting 0.40 from both sides:

\[0.15d = 1.80\]

Dividing both sides by 0.15 to solve for d:

\[d = \frac{1.80}{0.15} = 12\]

Knowing the number of dimes, the number of nickels is:

\[n = 12 + 8 = 20\]

This approach highlights the key steps in solving mixture problems: first, identify the total quantity and the individual components; second, translate the problem into an algebraic equation by expressing one variable in terms of another; third, substitute and simplify to solve for a single variable; and finally, interpret the solution in the context of the problem.

Understanding how to set up and solve these equations is essential for tackling a wide range of mixture problems, whether involving money, materials, or chemical solutions. Mastery of this method enhances problem-solving skills and builds a strong foundation for more complex applications.