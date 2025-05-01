Back
What is a mixture problem in algebra? A mixture problem involves combining two or more quantities to form a total amount, such as coins or solutions. How do you represent the value of dimes and nickels in an equation? Multiply the number of dimes by \$0.10 and the number of nickels by \$0.05, then sum the results. What is the first step in solving a mixture problem? Build an equation that sums the parts of the mixture to equal the total amount. How do you handle equations with two variables in mixture problems? Express one variable in terms of the other using information from the problem, then substitute. If Miles has eight more nickels than dimes, how is this written algebraically? n = d + 8, where n is the number of nickels and d is the number of dimes. What is the value of eight nickels in dollars? Eight nickels are worth \$0.40. How do you isolate the variable in a mixture equation? Collect all variable terms on one side, all constants on the other, then divide to solve for the variable. What is the number of dimes Miles has if 1.8 divided by 0.15 equals d? Miles has 12 dimes. How many nickels does Miles have if he has 12 dimes? Miles has 20 nickels, since n = 12 + 8. What is the general structure for solving mixture problems? Build an equation summing the parts, express in one variable, solve, and state the answer. How do you convert a percent to a decimal in mixture problems? Divide the percent by 100; for example, 40% becomes 0.4. What equation relates the total liters in a solution mixture problem? x + y = total liters, where x and y are the amounts of each solution. How do you find the total acid in a solution mixture problem? Multiply the percent (as a decimal) by the total volume to get the total acid amount. If a chemist needs 14 liters of 50% acid, how much acid is needed? 7 liters of acid are needed, since 0.5 × 14 = 7. How much of each solution should be mixed to get 14 liters of 50% acid from 40% and 70% solutions? Mix 9.33 liters of 40% solution and 4.66 liters of 70% solution.
Mixture Problem Solving quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15