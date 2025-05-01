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Rational Expression A mathematical phrase with a numerator and denominator, both containing polynomials or numbers, often simplified by factoring and canceling. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the value by which the numerator is divided. Prime Factor A basic building block of numbers or polynomials, used to break down expressions for simplification. Difference of Squares A factoring pattern where two squared terms are subtracted, resulting in two binomial factors. Reciprocal A flipped version of a fraction or rational expression, used in division to convert the operation to multiplication. Simplification The process of reducing a rational expression to its most basic form by factoring and canceling common terms. Common Factor A term or number present in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify expressions. Quotient The result obtained after dividing one rational expression by another. Divisor The expression or number by which another is divided in a rational expression. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in rational expressions. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, used in both numerators and denominators. Factoring The method of breaking down numbers or polynomials into simpler components to aid in simplification. Multiplication The operation of combining numerators and denominators directly across to form a new rational expression. Keep Change Flip A memory tool for division: retain the first expression, switch division to multiplication, and invert the second expression.
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions definitions
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