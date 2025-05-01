Rational Expression A mathematical phrase with a numerator and denominator, both containing polynomials or numbers, often simplified by factoring and canceling.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the value by which the numerator is divided.

Prime Factor A basic building block of numbers or polynomials, used to break down expressions for simplification.

Difference of Squares A factoring pattern where two squared terms are subtracted, resulting in two binomial factors.

Reciprocal A flipped version of a fraction or rational expression, used in division to convert the operation to multiplication.