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How do you multiply two rational expressions? Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, then simplify by canceling common factors. What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression after multiplying? Factor both the numerator and denominator to identify and cancel common factors. What does the 'keep, change, flip' method refer to when dividing rational expressions? It means keep the first expression, change division to multiplication, and flip the second expression (take its reciprocal). How do you divide one rational expression by another? Multiply the first expression by the reciprocal of the second expression, then simplify. Why is factoring important when simplifying rational expressions? Factoring reveals common terms in the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify the expression. What is the difference of squares and how is it used in simplifying rational expressions? The difference of squares is an expression like a^2 - b^2, which factors to (a + b)(a - b), helping to identify cancelable terms. What should you do after multiplying or dividing rational expressions before writing the final answer? Simplify the result by factoring and canceling any common factors in the numerator and denominator. What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and/or denominator are polynomials. When multiplying rational expressions, do you need a common denominator? No, you multiply straight across without finding a common denominator. What happens if a variable appears in both the numerator and denominator after multiplying or dividing? You can cancel the variable if it is a common factor in both the numerator and denominator. How do you factor 10x^2y in the numerator? Factor 10 as 2 × 5, x^2 as x × x, and keep y as is, so 10x^2y = 2 × 5 × x × x × y. What is the reciprocal of a rational expression? The reciprocal is obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of the expression. What is the simplified form of (t + 1)/3 ÷ (t^2 - 1)/9? The simplified form is 3/(t - 1) after applying keep, change, flip and canceling common factors. Why might you not need to factor everything out when simplifying rational expressions? With practice, you can often recognize and cancel common factors without fully factoring every term. What is the purpose of canceling common factors in rational expressions? Canceling common factors reduces the expression to its simplest form.
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions quiz
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