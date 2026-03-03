Multiplying rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as multiplying rational numbers. When multiplying two rational numbers, such as \(\frac{a}{b} \times \frac{c}{d}\), you multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, resulting in \(\frac{a \times c}{b \times d}\). This process extends naturally to rational expressions, which may include variables in the numerator and denominator.

For example, consider multiplying the rational numbers \(\frac{10}{4}\) and \(\frac{3}{6}\). By multiplying across, you get \(\frac{10 \times 3}{4 \times 6} = \frac{30}{24}\). To simplify, factor both numerator and denominator into their prime factors: \(30 = 5 \times 3 \times 2\) and \(24 = 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 3\). Canceling common factors of 2 and 3 leaves \(\frac{5}{4}\) as the simplified result.

When dealing with rational expressions such as \(\frac{10x^2 y}{4} \times \frac{3}{6xy}\), the same multiplication rule applies. Multiply the numerators and denominators directly:

\[\frac{10x^2 y}{4} \times \frac{3}{6xy} = \frac{10x^2 y \times 3}{4 \times 6xy}.\]

Next, factor all constants and variables into their prime components to simplify. For instance, \(10 = 2 \times 5\), \(4 = 2 \times 2\), and \(6 = 2 \times 3\). Variables like \(x^2\) can be expressed as \(x \times x\). This gives:

\[\frac{2 \times 5 \times x \times x \times y \times 3}{2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 3 \times x \times y}.\]

Cancel common factors in numerator and denominator, such as one 2, one 3, one \(x\), and \(y\), leaving:

\[\frac{5 \times x}{2 \times 2} = \frac{5x}{4}.\]

This simplification process highlights the importance of factoring and canceling common terms to reduce rational expressions to their simplest form. With practice, recognizing common factors becomes intuitive, allowing for quicker simplification without fully factoring every term. However, factoring into prime components remains a reliable method to ensure accuracy when simplifying complex rational expressions.