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Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, allowing conversion to positive exponents by flipping the base. Reciprocal Result of flipping a fraction, placing the denominator in the numerator and vice versa, often used to rewrite negative exponents. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, affected by exponent rules. Exponent A value showing how many times the base is multiplied by itself, can be positive or negative in algebraic expressions. Fraction An expression representing division, often used to demonstrate the effect of negative exponents in algebra. Numerator The top part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the denominator to become positive. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the numerator to become positive. Quotient Rule A rule stating that exponents with the same base can be subtracted when dividing, often resulting in negative exponents. Positive Exponent Indicates repeated multiplication of the base, often achieved by converting negative exponents using reciprocal rules. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, commonly used as a base in exponential expressions. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and exponents, simplified using exponent rules. Factor A number or variable multiplied in an expression, often counted when expanding exponents. Simplification The process of rewriting expressions to their most reduced form, often by applying exponent rules. Practice Problem An example used to reinforce understanding of negative exponents and their conversion to positive exponents.
Negative Exponents definitions
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