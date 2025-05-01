Negative Exponent Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, allowing conversion to positive exponents by flipping the base.

Reciprocal Result of flipping a fraction, placing the denominator in the numerator and vice versa, often used to rewrite negative exponents.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, affected by exponent rules.

Exponent A value showing how many times the base is multiplied by itself, can be positive or negative in algebraic expressions.

Fraction An expression representing division, often used to demonstrate the effect of negative exponents in algebra.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the denominator to become positive.