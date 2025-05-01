Skip to main content
Back

Negative Exponents definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Negative Exponent
    Indicates the reciprocal of a base raised to a positive exponent, allowing conversion to positive exponents by flipping the base.
  • Reciprocal
    Result of flipping a fraction, placing the denominator in the numerator and vice versa, often used to rewrite negative exponents.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, affected by exponent rules.
  • Exponent
    A value showing how many times the base is multiplied by itself, can be positive or negative in algebraic expressions.
  • Fraction
    An expression representing division, often used to demonstrate the effect of negative exponents in algebra.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the denominator to become positive.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, where a negative exponent can be moved to the numerator to become positive.
  • Quotient Rule
    A rule stating that exponents with the same base can be subtracted when dividing, often resulting in negative exponents.
  • Positive Exponent
    Indicates repeated multiplication of the base, often achieved by converting negative exponents using reciprocal rules.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, commonly used as a base in exponential expressions.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and exponents, simplified using exponent rules.
  • Factor
    A number or variable multiplied in an expression, often counted when expanding exponents.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting expressions to their most reduced form, often by applying exponent rules.
  • Practice Problem
    An example used to reinforce understanding of negative exponents and their conversion to positive exponents.