What does a negative exponent indicate in an expression like 2^-3? A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent; for example, 2^-3 = 1/(2^3).

How do you rewrite 2^-3 with a positive exponent? You rewrite 2^-3 as 1/(2^3), turning the negative exponent into a positive one in the denominator.

What is the general rule for converting a negative exponent to a positive exponent? Flip the base to the opposite part of the fraction (numerator to denominator or vice versa) and change the exponent to positive.

How do you simplify 6^-2? 6^-2 simplifies to 1/(6^2), which equals 1/36.

If you have a negative exponent in the numerator, what should you do? Move the base with the negative exponent to the denominator and make the exponent positive.

What do you do if the negative exponent is in the denominator? Move the base with the negative exponent to the numerator and make the exponent positive.