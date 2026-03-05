Negative exponents are a fundamental concept in algebra that can be rewritten as positive exponents by using the reciprocal of the base. When you encounter a negative exponent, the key rule is to "flip" the expression: if the negative exponent is in the numerator (top) of a fraction, move it to the denominator (bottom) and change the exponent to positive; if the negative exponent is in the denominator, move it to the numerator and make the exponent positive. This process is based on the property of exponents that allows subtraction of exponents when dividing like bases, expressed as \(a^m \div a^n = a^{m-n}\).

For example, consider the expression \(\frac{2^2}{2^5}\). Applying the quotient rule, subtract the exponents to get \$2^{2-5} = 2^{-3}\(. To rewrite this with a positive exponent, recognize that \)2^{-3}\( is equivalent to \(\frac{1}{2^3}\). This equivalence arises because the negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.

Another example is simplifying \)6^{-2}\(. By treating this as \(\frac{6^{-2}}{1}\), the negative exponent in the numerator moves to the denominator, resulting in \(\frac{1}{6^2} = \frac{1}{36}\). This demonstrates how negative exponents on numbers can be evaluated to simplify expressions.

When the negative exponent is in the denominator, such as in \(\frac{1}{x^{-3}}\), the rule still applies: flip the base to the numerator and change the exponent to positive, yielding \)x^3\(. Since dividing by one does not change the value, the expression simplifies to \)x^3\(.

In summary, the negative exponent rule states that for any nonzero base \)a\( and integer exponent \)-n\(, the expression \)a^{-n}$ can be rewritten as \(\frac{1}{a^n}\), and conversely, \(\frac{1}{a^{-n}} = a^n\). This rule is essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations involving exponents, ensuring all exponents are positive for clarity and ease of computation.