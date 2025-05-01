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Slope Ratio describing the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points. Y-Intercept Location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero. Point Slope Form Equation format for a line using a specific point and the slope, written as y-y₁=m(x-x₁). Slope Intercept Form Equation format for a line using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b. Rise Vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope. Run Horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as m in y=mx+b. Polynomial Expression Algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients. Distribution Process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses, often used to convert point slope form to slope intercept form. Graph Visual representation of equations, showing lines and points in a coordinate plane. Coordinate Ordered pair representing a point's location on a graph, typically written as (x, y). Equation Mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines. Term Individual part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs. Difference Result of subtracting one value from another, used in calculating slope between two points. Solution Final form of an equation representing a line, after all calculations and conversions are completed.
Point Slope Form definitions
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