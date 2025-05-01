Skip to main content
Back

Point Slope Form definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Slope
    Ratio describing the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points.
  • Y-Intercept
    Location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero.
  • Point Slope Form
    Equation format for a line using a specific point and the slope, written as y-y₁=m(x-x₁).
  • Slope Intercept Form
    Equation format for a line using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b.
  • Rise
    Vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
  • Run
    Horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as m in y=mx+b.
  • Polynomial Expression
    Algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients.
  • Distribution
    Process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses, often used to convert point slope form to slope intercept form.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of equations, showing lines and points in a coordinate plane.
  • Coordinate
    Ordered pair representing a point's location on a graph, typically written as (x, y).
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines.
  • Term
    Individual part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Difference
    Result of subtracting one value from another, used in calculating slope between two points.
  • Solution
    Final form of an equation representing a line, after all calculations and conversions are completed.