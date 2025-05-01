Slope Ratio describing the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points.

Y-Intercept Location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero.

Point Slope Form Equation format for a line using a specific point and the slope, written as y-y₁=m(x-x₁).

Slope Intercept Form Equation format for a line using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b.

Rise Vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.

Run Horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.