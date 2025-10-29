Understanding how to find the equation of a line is fundamental in algebra, and two common forms used are slope-intercept form and point-slope form. The slope-intercept form is expressed as y = mx + b, where m represents the slope of the line and b is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis. The slope is calculated as the ratio of the rise (change in y) over the run (change in x), which determines the steepness of the line.

While slope-intercept form is straightforward when the slope and y-intercept are known, there are situations where the y-intercept is not given. In such cases, the point-slope form becomes especially useful. This form is written as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where (x₁, y₁) is any known point on the line and m is the slope. This equation allows you to write the line’s equation using a specific point and the slope, even if the y-intercept is unknown.

For example, if a line has a slope of 2 and passes through the point (1, 3), the point-slope form would be:

\[y - 3 = 2(x - 1)\]

Converting from point-slope form to slope-intercept form involves distributing the slope across the terms inside the parentheses and then isolating y. For instance, given a slope of m = \frac{1}{2} and a point (-6, -2), the point-slope form is:

\[y - (-2) = \frac{1}{2}(x - (-6))\]

which simplifies to:

\[y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}(x + 6)\]

Distributing the slope yields:

\[y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}x + 3\]

Subtracting 2 from both sides to solve for y gives:

\[y = \frac{1}{2}x + 1\]

This final equation is in slope-intercept form, clearly showing the slope and y-intercept. Mastery of both forms and the ability to convert between them enhances problem-solving flexibility when working with linear equations. Recognizing when to apply point-slope form, especially when given a point and slope but not the y-intercept, is key to efficiently writing the equation of a line.