What is the general equation for point slope form? The general equation for point slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1).

When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form? Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not necessarily the y-intercept.

What do the variables x1 and y1 represent in point slope form? x1 and y1 represent the coordinates of a specific point on the line.

How do you find the slope if you are given two points? Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference of the x-coordinates: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).

What is the first step when writing the equation of a line given two points? The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points.

How do you convert from point slope form to slope intercept form? Distribute the slope through the parentheses and solve for y to isolate it on one side.