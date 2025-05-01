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Point Slope Form quiz

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  • What is the general equation for point slope form?
    The general equation for point slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1).
  • When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form?
    Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not necessarily the y-intercept.
  • What do the variables x1 and y1 represent in point slope form?
    x1 and y1 represent the coordinates of a specific point on the line.
  • How do you find the slope if you are given two points?
    Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference of the x-coordinates: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
  • What is the first step when writing the equation of a line given two points?
    The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points.
  • How do you convert from point slope form to slope intercept form?
    Distribute the slope through the parentheses and solve for y to isolate it on one side.
  • What is the slope intercept form of a line?
    The slope intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.
  • If the slope is 2 and the point is (1, 3), what is the equation in point slope form?
    The equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1).
  • Given the equation y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6), what is the slope and the point used?
    The slope is 1/2 and the point used is (-6, -2).
  • What operation do you perform to both sides to solve for y in y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6)?
    Subtract 2 from both sides to isolate y.
  • Why might you choose one point over another when writing point slope form?
    You might choose a point with simpler numbers to make calculations easier.
  • What is the result of distributing the slope in y - 3 = 2(x - 1)?
    You get y - 3 = 2x - 2.
  • After distributing and isolating y in y - 3 = 2x - 2, what is the equation in slope intercept form?
    The equation is y = 2x + 1.
  • What is the main advantage of point slope form?
    It allows you to write the equation of a line when you know the slope and any point on the line.
  • What is the formula for calculating slope from two points (x1, y1) and (x2, y2)?
    The formula is m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).