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What is the general equation for point slope form? The general equation for point slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1). When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form? Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not necessarily the y-intercept. What do the variables x1 and y1 represent in point slope form? x1 and y1 represent the coordinates of a specific point on the line. How do you find the slope if you are given two points? Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference of the x-coordinates: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1). What is the first step when writing the equation of a line given two points? The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points. How do you convert from point slope form to slope intercept form? Distribute the slope through the parentheses and solve for y to isolate it on one side. What is the slope intercept form of a line? The slope intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. If the slope is 2 and the point is (1, 3), what is the equation in point slope form? The equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1). Given the equation y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6), what is the slope and the point used? The slope is 1/2 and the point used is (-6, -2). What operation do you perform to both sides to solve for y in y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6)? Subtract 2 from both sides to isolate y. Why might you choose one point over another when writing point slope form? You might choose a point with simpler numbers to make calculations easier. What is the result of distributing the slope in y - 3 = 2(x - 1)? You get y - 3 = 2x - 2. After distributing and isolating y in y - 3 = 2x - 2, what is the equation in slope intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 1. What is the main advantage of point slope form? It allows you to write the equation of a line when you know the slope and any point on the line. What is the formula for calculating slope from two points (x1, y1) and (x2, y2)? The formula is m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
Point Slope Form quiz
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