Logarithm Represents the exponent needed for a base to produce a given number; connects multiplication, division, and powers to addition, subtraction, and multiplication.

Base The fixed number in a logarithmic expression that is raised to a power to yield the argument.

Argument The value inside a logarithmic function, representing the number for which the logarithm is calculated.

Product Property Allows rewriting a log of a product as the sum of logs with the same base, turning multiplication inside into addition outside.

Quotient Property Allows rewriting a log of a quotient as the difference of logs with the same base, turning division inside into subtraction outside.

Power Property Allows moving an exponent in the argument to the front as a coefficient, or vice versa, connecting powers and multiplication.