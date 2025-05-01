Back
Logarithm Represents the exponent needed for a base to produce a given number; connects multiplication, division, and powers to addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Base The fixed number in a logarithmic expression that is raised to a power to yield the argument. Argument The value inside a logarithmic function, representing the number for which the logarithm is calculated. Product Property Allows rewriting a log of a product as the sum of logs with the same base, turning multiplication inside into addition outside. Quotient Property Allows rewriting a log of a quotient as the difference of logs with the same base, turning division inside into subtraction outside. Power Property Allows moving an exponent in the argument to the front as a coefficient, or vice versa, connecting powers and multiplication. Expansion The process of rewriting a single logarithm as a sum, difference, or multiple of several logarithms using log properties. Condensation The process of combining multiple logarithmic terms into a single logarithm by applying log properties in reverse. Exponent Indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself; can be moved in or out of a logarithm using the power property. Coefficient A number multiplying a logarithm, which can be moved into the argument as an exponent using the power property. Sum The result of adding two or more logarithms, often produced by expanding a log of a product. Difference The result of subtracting one logarithm from another, often produced by expanding a log of a quotient. Same Base A requirement for combining or condensing logarithms using product or quotient properties; all logs involved must share this feature. Multiplication An operation inside a logarithm that, when present, allows use of the product property to expand into a sum of logs. Division An operation inside a logarithm that, when present, allows use of the quotient property to expand into a difference of logs. Addition An operation inside a logarithm that cannot be simplified using log properties; does not correspond to a log property. Subtraction An operation inside a logarithm that cannot be simplified using log properties; does not correspond to a log property. Root A radical expression in the argument, which can be rewritten as a fractional exponent to apply the power property. Fractional Exponent An exponent expressed as a fraction, often used to represent roots within logarithmic arguments. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, indicating reciprocal values; useful for rewriting fractions in logarithmic arguments. Single Logarithm A logarithmic expression not split into a sum or difference; often the result of condensing multiple logs. Multiple Logarithms A sum or difference of two or more logarithmic terms, often produced by expanding a single log. Simplification The process of rewriting logarithmic expressions in a more compact or expanded form using log properties.
Properties of Logarithms definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/23