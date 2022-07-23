Logarithms are exponents, and their properties closely mirror those of exponents. One fundamental property is the product property of logarithms, which states that the logarithm of a product can be expressed as the sum of the logarithms of the individual factors. Specifically, for any positive numbers m and n and base b (where b ≠ 1), the product property is given by:

\[\log_b(m \times n) = \log_b m + \log_b n\]

This property arises because multiplying exponential expressions with the same base corresponds to adding their exponents. For example, applying this to logarithms, the multiplication inside the logarithm’s argument translates to addition outside the logarithm.

Consider the example: \[\log_2(4 \times 6)\] Using the product property, this can be rewritten as:

\[\log_2 4 + \log_2 6\]

This shows how multiplication inside a single logarithm can be expanded into the sum of two logarithms with the same base.

Importantly, the product property works both ways. It can be used to expand a single logarithm into multiple logarithms or to condense multiple logarithms with the same base into a single logarithm. For instance, if you have:

\[\log_5 3 + \log_5 x\]

you can condense this into:

\[\log_5 (3x)\]

However, this reverse application requires that all logarithms involved share the same base. If the bases differ, such as in:

\[\log_2 x + \log_3 8\]

the product property cannot be applied, and the expression cannot be simplified further using this property.

It is also crucial to avoid a common misconception: the logarithm of a sum is not equal to the sum of the logarithms. In other words,

\[\log_b (m + n)

eq \log_b m + \log_b n\]

This means expressions like \[\log_{10} (7 + 9)\] cannot be rewritten as \[\log_{10} 7 + \log_{10} 9\]. Instead, the product property applies only when the operation inside the logarithm is multiplication, not addition.

Understanding and correctly applying the product property of logarithms is essential for simplifying logarithmic expressions and solving logarithmic equations efficiently.