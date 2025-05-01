What does the product property of logarithms state? The product property states that log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n), turning multiplication inside the argument into addition of logs.

How can you use the product property to expand log_5(3x)? You can expand log_5(3x) as log_5(3) + log_5(x) using the product property.

When condensing logs using the product property, what must be true about the logs? The logs must have the same base in order to condense them into a single log using the product property.

Is log_b(m + n) equal to log_b(m) + log_b(n)? Why or why not? No, log_b(m + n) is not equal to log_b(m) + log_b(n); the product property only applies to multiplication, not addition, inside the argument.

What does the quotient property of logarithms state? The quotient property states that log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n), turning division inside the argument into subtraction of logs.

How would you expand log_10(7/x) using the quotient property? You would expand log_10(7/x) as log_10(7) - log_10(x).