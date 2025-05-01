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Quadratic Equation Mathematical expression in standard form with a squared variable, modeling real-world scenarios like projectile paths and business analysis. Standard Form Arrangement of terms so the squared variable, linear variable, and constant appear in descending powers, set equal to zero. Trinomial Polynomial consisting of three terms, often seen in quadratic equations before factoring. Binomial Algebraic expression with two terms, resulting from factoring a trinomial. Zero Product Property Principle stating that if a product equals zero, at least one factor must be zero, used to solve equations after factoring. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term in an equation. Exponent Number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying quadratic equations. Factor Number or expression that divides another without remainder, used to break down trinomials into binomials. Solution Value for the variable that satisfies the equation, making the expression equal zero. Polynomial Algebraic expression with multiple terms, including variables raised to whole number powers. Degree Highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its complexity and type, such as quadratic. Area Measurement of surface within a shape, often modeled by quadratic equations in application problems. Length Linear measurement of an object, frequently used as a variable in quadratic application scenarios. Width Linear measurement perpendicular to length, commonly paired with length in quadratic modeling. Term Individual part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs, forming polynomials.
Quadratic Equations & Applications definitions
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