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Quadratic Equations & Applications definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    Mathematical expression in standard form with a squared variable, modeling real-world scenarios like projectile paths and business analysis.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of terms so the squared variable, linear variable, and constant appear in descending powers, set equal to zero.
  • Trinomial
    Polynomial consisting of three terms, often seen in quadratic equations before factoring.
  • Binomial
    Algebraic expression with two terms, resulting from factoring a trinomial.
  • Zero Product Property
    Principle stating that if a product equals zero, at least one factor must be zero, used to solve equations after factoring.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term in an equation.
  • Exponent
    Number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying quadratic equations.
  • Factor
    Number or expression that divides another without remainder, used to break down trinomials into binomials.
  • Solution
    Value for the variable that satisfies the equation, making the expression equal zero.
  • Polynomial
    Algebraic expression with multiple terms, including variables raised to whole number powers.
  • Degree
    Highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its complexity and type, such as quadratic.
  • Area
    Measurement of surface within a shape, often modeled by quadratic equations in application problems.
  • Length
    Linear measurement of an object, frequently used as a variable in quadratic application scenarios.
  • Width
    Linear measurement perpendicular to length, commonly paired with length in quadratic modeling.
  • Term
    Individual part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs, forming polynomials.