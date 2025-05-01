Quadratic Equation Mathematical expression in standard form with a squared variable, modeling real-world scenarios like projectile paths and business analysis.

Standard Form Arrangement of terms so the squared variable, linear variable, and constant appear in descending powers, set equal to zero.

Trinomial Polynomial consisting of three terms, often seen in quadratic equations before factoring.

Binomial Algebraic expression with two terms, resulting from factoring a trinomial.

Zero Product Property Principle stating that if a product equals zero, at least one factor must be zero, used to solve equations after factoring.

Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term in an equation.