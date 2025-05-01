What is the standard form of a quadratic equation? The standard form is ax^2 + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants.

What does it mean to solve a quadratic equation? It means finding the values of x that make the equation true, typically making the expression equal to zero.

What is the first step in solving a quadratic equation? The first step is to write the equation in standard form.

How do you factor a quadratic equation in standard form? You look for two numbers that multiply to c and add to b, then write the equation as a product of two binomials.

What property allows you to set each factor of a factored quadratic equation equal to zero? The zero product property allows you to set each factor equal to zero.

After factoring, what do you do to solve for x? Set each factor equal to zero and solve for x.