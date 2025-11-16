The quadratic equation is a fundamental mathematical tool used to model various real-world scenarios, such as the trajectory of projectiles and analyzing business sales versus costs. It is expressed in the standard form as \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are constants, and \(x\) represents the variable to solve for. Solving a quadratic equation involves finding the values of \(x\) that satisfy this equation, making it equal to zero.

To solve a quadratic equation, the first step is to ensure it is written in standard form. Next, the equation is factored into two binomials. Factoring involves identifying two numbers that multiply to the constant term \(c\) and add up to the coefficient \(b\). For example, in the quadratic \(x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0\), the numbers 3 and 7 multiply to 21 and add to 10, allowing the equation to be factored as \((x + 3)(x + 7) = 0\).

Once factored, the zero product property is applied. This property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. Therefore, setting each factor equal to zero gives the equations \(x + 3 = 0\) and \(x + 7 = 0\). Solving these yields the solutions \(x = -3\) and \(x = -7\).

Verification of these solutions involves substituting them back into the original quadratic equation to confirm that they satisfy it. For \(x = -3\), substituting yields \((-3)^2 + 10(-3) + 21 = 9 - 30 + 21 = 0\), confirming it as a valid solution. Similarly, for \(x = -7\), substitution results in \((-7)^2 + 10(-7) + 21 = 49 - 70 + 21 = 0\), also confirming its validity.

Mastering the process of writing quadratics in standard form, factoring, applying the zero product property, and verifying solutions is essential for solving quadratic equations effectively. This foundational skill supports deeper understanding and application in various mathematical and real-world contexts.