Intersection Overlap of elements shared by two sets, often visualized in Venn diagrams and used for 'and' compound inequalities.

Union Collection of all elements from two sets, combining without repetition, associated with 'or' compound inequalities.

Venn Diagram Visual tool using overlapping circles to illustrate relationships between sets, highlighting intersections and unions.

Empty Set Set containing no elements, represented by empty brackets or a circle with a slash, important in set operations.

Compound Inequality Expression linking two inequalities with 'and' or 'or', requiring combined solution sets for accurate representation.

Interval Notation Method for expressing solution sets using brackets and parentheses to indicate inclusion or exclusion of endpoints.