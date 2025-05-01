Back
Intersection Overlap of elements shared by two sets, often visualized in Venn diagrams and used for 'and' compound inequalities. Union Collection of all elements from two sets, combining without repetition, associated with 'or' compound inequalities. Venn Diagram Visual tool using overlapping circles to illustrate relationships between sets, highlighting intersections and unions. Empty Set Set containing no elements, represented by empty brackets or a circle with a slash, important in set operations. Compound Inequality Expression linking two inequalities with 'and' or 'or', requiring combined solution sets for accurate representation. Interval Notation Method for expressing solution sets using brackets and parentheses to indicate inclusion or exclusion of endpoints. Bracket Symbol used in interval notation or graphs to show inclusion of a boundary value in a solution set. Parenthesis Symbol in interval notation or graphs indicating exclusion of a boundary value from a solution set. Set Builder Notation Format using curly brackets and a 'such that' line to describe solution sets based on variable conditions. Three Part Inequality Inequality with a variable expression between two inequality symbols, requiring operations on all three sides. Solution Set Collection of values satisfying an inequality or system, often represented graphically or in interval notation. Graph Visual representation of solution sets on a number line, using brackets, parentheses, or circles for endpoints. Overlap Region where two sets share common elements, central to finding intersections in compound inequalities. Inequality Symbol Character such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare values and define boundaries in solution sets. Element Individual value or member within a set, crucial for determining intersections, unions, and solution sets.
Set Operations and Compound Inequalities definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15