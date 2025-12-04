Understanding how to find the intersection and union of sets is essential for solving more advanced inequalities. The intersection of two sets includes all elements that are common to both sets, symbolized by an upside-down "U" (∩). In contrast, the union of two sets contains all elements that belong to either set, represented by a right-side-up "U" (∪).

For example, consider set A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and set B = {7, 9, 11, 13}. To find the intersection, identify the elements that appear in both sets. Here, 7 and 9 are common to both A and B, so the intersection is expressed as \(A \cap B = \{7, 9\}\). This represents the overlap between the two sets.

When finding the union, combine all unique elements from both sets without repetition. This means including all elements from A and B: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13. The union is written as \(A \cup B = \{1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13\}\). It is important to list each element only once, even if it appears in both sets.

Visualizing these concepts with a Venn diagram can be helpful. The intersection corresponds to the overlapping region of the circles representing each set, while the union covers the entire area of both circles combined.

Additionally, when working with sets, you may encounter the empty set, which contains no elements and is denoted by either \(\emptyset\) or {}. The empty set plays a crucial role in set operations, especially when there is no overlap between sets, resulting in an empty intersection.

Mastering the concepts of intersection and union of sets enhances your ability to solve complex inequalities by understanding how solution sets combine or overlap. This foundational knowledge supports further exploration of set theory and its applications in mathematics.