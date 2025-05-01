What does the intersection (∩) of two sets represent? The intersection represents all elements that are common to both sets.

What does the union (∪) of two sets represent? The union includes all elements from either set, without repeating any elements.

Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets? The word 'and' indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets.

Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the union of solution sets? The word 'or' indicates you should find the union of solution sets.

How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'and'? Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and find the overlap (intersection) between them.

How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'or'? Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and combine all values from both sets (union).