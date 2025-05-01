Skip to main content
Back

Set Operations and Compound Inequalities quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does the intersection (∩) of two sets represent?
    The intersection represents all elements that are common to both sets.
  • What does the union (∪) of two sets represent?
    The union includes all elements from either set, without repeating any elements.
  • Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets?
    The word 'and' indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets.
  • Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the union of solution sets?
    The word 'or' indicates you should find the union of solution sets.
  • How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'and'?
    Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and find the overlap (intersection) between them.
  • How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'or'?
    Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and combine all values from both sets (union).
  • What is the solution set for the intersection of A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}?
    The intersection is {7, 9}.
  • What is the solution set for the union of A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}?
    The union is {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}.
  • How is the empty set represented in set notation?
    The empty set is represented by empty brackets {} or the symbol ∅.
  • When graphing x < 2, do you use a bracket or a parenthesis at 2?
    You use a parenthesis at 2 because 2 is not included in the solution.
  • When graphing x ≥ -1, do you use a bracket or a parenthesis at -1?
    You use a bracket at -1 because -1 is included in the solution.
  • What is the interval notation for the solution to -2 ≤ x < 6?
    The interval notation is [-2, 6).
  • What must you do to all sides when solving a three-part inequality?
    You must perform the same operation on all three sides of the inequality.
  • How do you write the solution to a three-part inequality in set builder notation?
    Use curly brackets with the variable, a vertical bar, and the compound inequality, e.g., {x | -2 ≤ x < 6}.
  • What is the main difference between solving simple inequalities and three-part inequalities?
    For three-part inequalities, every operation must be applied to all three sides, not just two.