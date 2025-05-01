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What does the intersection (∩) of two sets represent? The intersection represents all elements that are common to both sets. What does the union (∪) of two sets represent? The union includes all elements from either set, without repeating any elements. Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets? The word 'and' indicates you should find the intersection of solution sets. Which word in a compound inequality indicates you should find the union of solution sets? The word 'or' indicates you should find the union of solution sets. How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'and'? Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and find the overlap (intersection) between them. How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'or'? Solve each inequality separately, graph their solution sets, and combine all values from both sets (union). What is the solution set for the intersection of A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The intersection is {7, 9}. What is the solution set for the union of A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The union is {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}. How is the empty set represented in set notation? The empty set is represented by empty brackets {} or the symbol ∅. When graphing x < 2, do you use a bracket or a parenthesis at 2? You use a parenthesis at 2 because 2 is not included in the solution. When graphing x ≥ -1, do you use a bracket or a parenthesis at -1? You use a bracket at -1 because -1 is included in the solution. What is the interval notation for the solution to -2 ≤ x < 6? The interval notation is [-2, 6). What must you do to all sides when solving a three-part inequality? You must perform the same operation on all three sides of the inequality. How do you write the solution to a three-part inequality in set builder notation? Use curly brackets with the variable, a vertical bar, and the compound inequality, e.g., {x | -2 ≤ x < 6}. What is the main difference between solving simple inequalities and three-part inequalities? For three-part inequalities, every operation must be applied to all three sides, not just two.
Set Operations and Compound Inequalities quiz
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