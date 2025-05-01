Rational Expression A quotient of two polynomials, where the denominator must not be zero to avoid undefined values.

Numerator The polynomial above the fraction bar in a rational expression, often labeled as p.

Denominator The polynomial below the fraction bar in a rational expression, often labeled as q.

Domain The set of all real numbers for which a rational expression is defined, excluding values causing division by zero.

Factoring The process of breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler expressions or numbers.

Common Factor An expression or number present in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled during simplification.