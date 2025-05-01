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Rational Expression A quotient of two polynomials, where the denominator must not be zero to avoid undefined values. Numerator The polynomial above the fraction bar in a rational expression, often labeled as p. Denominator The polynomial below the fraction bar in a rational expression, often labeled as q. Domain The set of all real numbers for which a rational expression is defined, excluding values causing division by zero. Factoring The process of breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler expressions or numbers. Common Factor An expression or number present in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled during simplification. Rational Function A function defined by a rational expression, with domain restrictions based on the denominator. Interval Notation A method for expressing the domain, using parentheses and brackets to show excluded and included values. Set Builder Notation A format for describing the domain, specifying conditions for valid values of the variable. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression or number that divides all terms in a polynomial, used for factoring. Conjugate A pair of expressions in the form a+b and a−b, which are not considered opposites in simplification. Opposite Factors Expressions where every term has the opposite sign, resulting in a simplified value of negative one. Undefined Value A result occurring when the denominator equals zero, making the rational expression invalid. Lowest Terms The simplest form of a rational expression after all common factors have been canceled. Prime Factorization Breaking down a number or polynomial into its basic building blocks, such as prime numbers or irreducible expressions.
Simplifying Rational Expressions definitions
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