What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, where the denominator cannot be zero.

Why must the denominator of a rational expression not be zero? Because dividing by zero is undefined in mathematics, so any value that makes the denominator zero is excluded from the domain.

How do you find the domain of a rational function? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x; exclude these values from the domain.

What is the domain of f(x) = x - 1 / (2x - 6)? The domain is all real numbers except x = 3, since 2x - 6 = 0 when x = 3.

How do you evaluate a rational function at a specific value? Substitute the given value for x in the function and simplify the resulting expression.

What is the result of evaluating f(x) = x - 1 / (2x - 6) at x = 2? The result is -1/2, since substituting x = 2 gives 1 / -2.