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What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, where the denominator cannot be zero. Why must the denominator of a rational expression not be zero? Because dividing by zero is undefined in mathematics, so any value that makes the denominator zero is excluded from the domain. How do you find the domain of a rational function? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x; exclude these values from the domain. What is the domain of f(x) = x - 1 / (2x - 6)? The domain is all real numbers except x = 3, since 2x - 6 = 0 when x = 3. How do you evaluate a rational function at a specific value? Substitute the given value for x in the function and simplify the resulting expression. What is the result of evaluating f(x) = x - 1 / (2x - 6) at x = 2? The result is -1/2, since substituting x = 2 gives 1 / -2. What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression? Factor the numerator and denominator completely. After factoring, what do you do to simplify a rational expression? Cancel any common factors in the numerator and denominator. How do you simplify 28x^3 / 35x^5? Factor and cancel common factors to get 4 / (5x^2). What is the simplified form of (x + 2)(x - 2) / (x + 6)(x + 2)? The simplified form is (x - 2) / (x + 6), after canceling x + 2. How do you factor 3x^2 - 15x? Factor out the greatest common factor, 3x, to get 3x(x - 5). What is the simplified form of (x - 5) / (3x^2 - 15x)? The simplified form is 1 / (3x), after factoring and canceling x - 5. What happens when you divide an expression by its opposite? You get -1, as all terms have opposite signs and cancel out except for the negative. Are x + 3 and x - 3 considered opposite factors? No, they are conjugates, not opposites, because not all terms have opposite signs. How can you check if two expressions are opposites? Factor out a negative one and see if all terms change signs; if so, they are opposites.
Simplifying Rational Expressions quiz
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