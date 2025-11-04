Rational expressions are algebraic fractions where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Typically, the numerator is represented as p and the denominator as q, forming the rational expression \(\frac{p}{q}\). For example, the expression \(\frac{4x}{x - 2}\) is a rational expression because it is a quotient of two polynomials. A crucial rule for rational expressions is that the denominator cannot be zero, as division by zero is undefined in mathematics. This means any value of the variable that makes the denominator zero must be excluded from the domain.

Building on this, a rational function is defined by a rational expression expressed in function notation, such as \(f(x) = \frac{p(x)}{q(x)}\). The domain of a rational function includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero. To find the domain, set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable. The solutions represent values that must be excluded from the domain.

For instance, consider the rational function \(f(x) = \frac{x - 1}{2x - 6}\). To find its domain, set the denominator equal to zero:

\[2x - 6 = 0\]

Solving for \(x\):

\[2x = 6 \\x = \frac{6}{2} = 3\]

Since \(x = 3\) makes the denominator zero, it is excluded from the domain. Thus, the domain in set-builder notation is:

\[\{ x \in \mathbb{R} \mid x

eq 3 \}\]

In interval notation, this is expressed as:

\[(-\infty, 3) \cup (3, \infty)\]

Evaluating the function at a specific value involves substituting that value into the expression. For example, to find \(f(2)\):

\[f(2) = \frac{2 - 1}{2(2) - 6} = \frac{1}{4 - 6} = \frac{1}{-2} = -\frac{1}{2}\]

Understanding rational expressions and functions involves recognizing their structure as quotients of polynomials, identifying restrictions on the domain due to zero denominators, and performing evaluations by substitution. Mastery of these concepts is essential for solving algebraic problems involving rational functions and for further studies in calculus and advanced mathematics.