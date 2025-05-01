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Slope-Intercept Form definitions

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  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format for lines using slope and y-intercept, written as y equals mx plus b.
  • Point-Slope Form
    A line equation format using a slope and a specific point, written as y minus y1 equals m times x minus x1.
  • Slope
    A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run or delta y over delta x.
  • Y-Intercept
    The y value where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the b term in y equals mx plus b.
  • Parallel Lines
    Lines that never intersect and have identical slopes but different y-intercepts.
  • Perpendicular Lines
    Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle and have slopes that are negative reciprocals.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines.
  • Negative Reciprocal
    A fraction's reciprocal with an opposite sign, key for identifying perpendicular slopes.
  • Delta Y
    The change in y values between two points, used in slope calculation.
  • Delta X
    The change in x values between two points, used in slope calculation.
  • Ordered Pair
    A coordinate representing a point on a graph, written as (x, y).
  • Graph
    A visual representation of equations, showing lines and their intersections.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement expressing the relationship between variables, such as y equals mx plus b.
  • Intercept
    A point where a line crosses an axis, commonly the y-intercept in linear equations.
  • Rise Over Run
    A method for determining slope by measuring vertical and horizontal changes between points.