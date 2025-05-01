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Slope-Intercept Form An equation format for lines using slope and y-intercept, written as y equals mx plus b. Point-Slope Form A line equation format using a slope and a specific point, written as y minus y1 equals m times x minus x1. Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run or delta y over delta x. Y-Intercept The y value where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the b term in y equals mx plus b. Parallel Lines Lines that never intersect and have identical slopes but different y-intercepts. Perpendicular Lines Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle and have slopes that are negative reciprocals. Reciprocal A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines. Negative Reciprocal A fraction's reciprocal with an opposite sign, key for identifying perpendicular slopes. Delta Y The change in y values between two points, used in slope calculation. Delta X The change in x values between two points, used in slope calculation. Ordered Pair A coordinate representing a point on a graph, written as (x, y). Graph A visual representation of equations, showing lines and their intersections. Equation A mathematical statement expressing the relationship between variables, such as y equals mx plus b. Intercept A point where a line crosses an axis, commonly the y-intercept in linear equations. Rise Over Run A method for determining slope by measuring vertical and horizontal changes between points.
Slope-Intercept Form definitions
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