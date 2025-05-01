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What is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. In the equation y = mx + b, what does the 'm' represent? The 'm' represents the slope of the line, which is the rise over run or the change in y divided by the change in x. What does the 'b' represent in the equation y = mx + b? The 'b' is the y-intercept, which is the point where the line crosses the y-axis (when x = 0). How do you find the slope from a graph? You find the slope by calculating the rise over run between two points on the line. If a line has a slope of 2 and a y-intercept of 3, what is its equation in slope-intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 3. How do you determine the y-intercept from a graph? Look for the point where the line crosses the y-axis; the y-coordinate of this point is the y-intercept. What is the point-slope form of a linear equation? The point-slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. When should you use point-slope form instead of slope-intercept form? Use point-slope form when you are given the slope and a point that is not the y-intercept. How can you convert an equation from point-slope form to slope-intercept form? Distribute the slope, simplify, and solve for y to get the equation in the form y = mx + b. What is the relationship between the slopes of parallel lines? Parallel lines have the same slope but different y-intercepts. What is the relationship between the slopes of perpendicular lines? Perpendicular lines have slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other. If one line has a slope of 3/2, what is the slope of a line perpendicular to it? The perpendicular slope is -2/3, the negative reciprocal of 3/2. How do you determine if two lines are parallel by looking at their equations in slope-intercept form? If the slopes (m values) are equal and the y-intercepts (b values) are different, the lines are parallel. How do you determine if two lines are perpendicular by looking at their slopes? If the product of their slopes is -1, the lines are perpendicular. Given the equation y = 1/3x + 2 and y = -3x + 6, are the lines parallel, perpendicular, or neither? They are perpendicular because their slopes (1/3 and -3) are negative reciprocals.
Slope-Intercept Form quiz
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