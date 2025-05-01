What is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.

In the equation y = mx + b, what does the 'm' represent? The 'm' represents the slope of the line, which is the rise over run or the change in y divided by the change in x.

What does the 'b' represent in the equation y = mx + b? The 'b' is the y-intercept, which is the point where the line crosses the y-axis (when x = 0).

How do you find the slope from a graph? You find the slope by calculating the rise over run between two points on the line.

If a line has a slope of 2 and a y-intercept of 3, what is its equation in slope-intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 3.

How do you determine the y-intercept from a graph? Look for the point where the line crosses the y-axis; the y-coordinate of this point is the y-intercept.