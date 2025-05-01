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Slope Measure of steepness, found by dividing change in vertical values by change in horizontal values between two points. Rise Amount of vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating steepness. Run Amount of horizontal change between two points on a line, paired with rise to determine steepness. Delta Y Difference in vertical values between two points, representing change along the y-axis. Delta X Difference in horizontal values between two points, representing change along the x-axis. Positive Slope Steepness where a line rises from left to right, indicating upward movement. Negative Slope Steepness where a line falls from left to right, indicating downward movement. Zero Slope Flatness of a horizontal line, showing no vertical change regardless of horizontal movement. Undefined Slope Steepness of a vertical line, resulting from division by zero in the slope formula. Ordered Pair Set of two values representing a point's location on a coordinate plane. Horizontal Line Line with constant vertical value, represented by an equation where y equals a fixed number. Vertical Line Line with constant horizontal value, represented by an equation where x equals a fixed number. Linear Equation Mathematical statement describing a straight line, often involving slope and intercepts. Steepness Degree of inclination of a line, determined by the ratio of rise to run. Graph Visual representation of points and lines on a coordinate plane, used to illustrate relationships.
Slope of a Line definitions
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