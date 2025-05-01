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Slope of a Line definitions

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  • Slope
    Measure of steepness, found by dividing change in vertical values by change in horizontal values between two points.
  • Rise
    Amount of vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating steepness.
  • Run
    Amount of horizontal change between two points on a line, paired with rise to determine steepness.
  • Delta Y
    Difference in vertical values between two points, representing change along the y-axis.
  • Delta X
    Difference in horizontal values between two points, representing change along the x-axis.
  • Positive Slope
    Steepness where a line rises from left to right, indicating upward movement.
  • Negative Slope
    Steepness where a line falls from left to right, indicating downward movement.
  • Zero Slope
    Flatness of a horizontal line, showing no vertical change regardless of horizontal movement.
  • Undefined Slope
    Steepness of a vertical line, resulting from division by zero in the slope formula.
  • Ordered Pair
    Set of two values representing a point's location on a coordinate plane.
  • Horizontal Line
    Line with constant vertical value, represented by an equation where y equals a fixed number.
  • Vertical Line
    Line with constant horizontal value, represented by an equation where x equals a fixed number.
  • Linear Equation
    Mathematical statement describing a straight line, often involving slope and intercepts.
  • Steepness
    Degree of inclination of a line, determined by the ratio of rise to run.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of points and lines on a coordinate plane, used to illustrate relationships.