Slope Measure of steepness, found by dividing change in vertical values by change in horizontal values between two points.

Rise Amount of vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating steepness.

Run Amount of horizontal change between two points on a line, paired with rise to determine steepness.

Delta Y Difference in vertical values between two points, representing change along the y-axis.

Delta X Difference in horizontal values between two points, representing change along the x-axis.

Positive Slope Steepness where a line rises from left to right, indicating upward movement.