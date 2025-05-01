Back
What does the slope of a line represent? The slope measures the steepness of a line, indicating how much y changes for a given change in x. How is the slope of a line calculated using two points? The slope is calculated as (y2 - y1) divided by (x2 - x1), where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are two points on the line. What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero. What is the slope of a vertical line? The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero. What is the equation of a horizontal line? The equation of a horizontal line is y = constant, such as y = 2. What is the equation of a vertical line? The equation of a vertical line is x = constant, such as x = 2. What does 'rise over run' mean in the context of slope? 'Rise over run' refers to the change in y (rise) divided by the change in x (run) between two points on a line. If you are given one point and the slope, how can you graph a line? Start at the given point, then use the slope to move up or down (rise) and right or left (run) to plot additional points. Does the order of points matter when calculating slope? No, as long as you are consistent with the order in both the numerator and denominator when subtracting. How do you handle a negative slope when graphing? You can either move down and right or up and left, depending on whether the negative is in the numerator or denominator. What does it mean if the slope calculation results in zero in the denominator? It means the slope is undefined, which occurs for vertical lines. What does it mean if the slope calculation results in zero in the numerator? It means the slope is zero, which occurs for horizontal lines. Why is understanding slope important in algebra and coordinate geometry? Understanding slope helps analyze linear equations and predict the behavior of lines on a graph.
Slope of a Line quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15