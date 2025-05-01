What does the slope of a line represent? The slope measures the steepness of a line, indicating how much y changes for a given change in x.

How is the slope of a line calculated using two points? The slope is calculated as (y2 - y1) divided by (x2 - x1), where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are two points on the line.

What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.

What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.

What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero.

What is the slope of a vertical line? The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero.