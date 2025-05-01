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Slope of a Line quiz

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  • What does the slope of a line represent?
    The slope measures the steepness of a line, indicating how much y changes for a given change in x.
  • How is the slope of a line calculated using two points?
    The slope is calculated as (y2 - y1) divided by (x2 - x1), where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are two points on the line.
  • What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line?
    A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.
  • What does a negative slope indicate about the direction of a line?
    A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.
  • What is the slope of a horizontal line?
    The slope of a horizontal line is zero.
  • What is the slope of a vertical line?
    The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero.
  • What is the equation of a horizontal line?
    The equation of a horizontal line is y = constant, such as y = 2.
  • What is the equation of a vertical line?
    The equation of a vertical line is x = constant, such as x = 2.
  • What does 'rise over run' mean in the context of slope?
    'Rise over run' refers to the change in y (rise) divided by the change in x (run) between two points on a line.
  • If you are given one point and the slope, how can you graph a line?
    Start at the given point, then use the slope to move up or down (rise) and right or left (run) to plot additional points.
  • Does the order of points matter when calculating slope?
    No, as long as you are consistent with the order in both the numerator and denominator when subtracting.
  • How do you handle a negative slope when graphing?
    You can either move down and right or up and left, depending on whether the negative is in the numerator or denominator.
  • What does it mean if the slope calculation results in zero in the denominator?
    It means the slope is undefined, which occurs for vertical lines.
  • What does it mean if the slope calculation results in zero in the numerator?
    It means the slope is zero, which occurs for horizontal lines.
  • Why is understanding slope important in algebra and coordinate geometry?
    Understanding slope helps analyze linear equations and predict the behavior of lines on a graph.