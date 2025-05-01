Linear Equation An algebraic statement in which the variable appears to the first power and can be written in the form ax+b=c.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value that can be isolated to solve an equation.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, which can be a whole number, fraction, or decimal.

Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change and is not attached to a variable.

Solution Set A collection of values that make an equation true when substituted for the variable.

Identity An equation true for all values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions.