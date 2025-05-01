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Linear Equation An algebraic statement in which the variable appears to the first power and can be written in the form ax+b=c. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value that can be isolated to solve an equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, which can be a whole number, fraction, or decimal. Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change and is not attached to a variable. Solution Set A collection of values that make an equation true when substituted for the variable. Identity An equation true for all values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions. Contradiction An equation that is never true, leading to no solutions and an empty solution set. Conditional Equation An equation true only for a specific value of the variable, yielding exactly one solution. Property of Equality A rule allowing operations on both sides of an equation to maintain balance and equivalence. Addition Property of Equality A principle stating that adding the same value to both sides of an equation preserves equality. Subtraction Property of Equality A principle stating that subtracting the same value from both sides of an equation preserves equality. Multiplication Property of Equality A principle stating that multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value preserves equality. Division Property of Equality A principle stating that dividing both sides of an equation by the same nonzero value preserves equality. Reciprocal A value that, when multiplied by a fraction, results in one, used to clear fractional coefficients. Least Common Denominator The smallest shared multiple of denominators in an equation, used to clear fractions by multiplication.
Solving Linear Equations definitions
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