What is the standard form of a linear equation? The standard form is ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.

What does it mean for a value to be a solution to a linear equation? A solution is a value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into the equation.

How can you verify that a value is a solution to a linear equation? Substitute the value into the original equation and check if both sides are equal.

What is the addition property of equality? It states that if a = b, then a + c = b + c for any value c.

When should you use the addition property of equality when solving equations? Use it when you need to cancel out subtraction in order to isolate the variable.

What is the subtraction property of equality? If a = b, then a - c = b - c for any value c.