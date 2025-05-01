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What is the standard form of a linear equation? The standard form is ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0. What does it mean for a value to be a solution to a linear equation? A solution is a value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into the equation. How can you verify that a value is a solution to a linear equation? Substitute the value into the original equation and check if both sides are equal. What is the addition property of equality? It states that if a = b, then a + c = b + c for any value c. When should you use the addition property of equality when solving equations? Use it when you need to cancel out subtraction in order to isolate the variable. What is the subtraction property of equality? If a = b, then a - c = b - c for any value c. When should you use the subtraction property of equality? Use it to cancel out addition when isolating the variable. What is the multiplication property of equality? If a = b, then a × c = b × c for any value c. How do you solve an equation with a fractional coefficient, like (3/4)x = 9? Multiply both sides by the reciprocal of the fraction, in this case 4/3, to isolate x. What is the first step when solving an equation with fractions? Multiply both sides by the least common denominator (LCD) to clear the fractions. How do you clear decimals from an equation before solving? Multiply both sides by a power of 10 that moves all decimal points to the right until you have whole numbers. What are the three possible types of solution sets for a linear equation? A linear equation can have one solution (conditional), infinite solutions (identity), or no solution (contradiction/inconsistent). What is an identity equation? An identity equation is true for all real numbers, so its solution set is all real numbers. What is a contradiction or inconsistent equation? It is an equation that is never true, so its solution set is the empty set. What are the main steps to solve any linear equation? Simplify both sides, collect variable terms on one side and constants on the other, isolate the variable, and check the solution.
Solving Linear Equations quiz
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