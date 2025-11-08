An equation is a mathematical statement asserting that two algebraic expressions are equal. A specific type of equation, known as a linear equation, can be expressed in the form \(ax + b = c\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are real numbers and \(a

eq 0\). This condition ensures the presence of a variable term, which is essential for the equation to be linear. The variable, commonly denoted as \(x\), can actually be any letter, and the term "linear" or "first degree equation" refers to the fact that the variable is raised to the power of one, indicating the equation's degree.

The solution to a linear equation is the value of the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into it. For example, consider the equation \$2x + 6 = 0\(. To determine if \)x = -3\( is a solution, substitute \)-3\( for \)x\(:

\[2(-3) + 6 = -6 + 6 = 0\]

Since the left side equals the right side, \)x = -3\( is indeed a solution. Conversely, for the equation \)5 = 8w - 3\(, substituting \)w = -1\( yields:

\[8(-1) - 3 = -8 - 3 = -11\]

Since \)5

eq -11\(, \)w = -1\( is not a solution. This illustrates the process of verifying solutions by substitution, a fundamental skill in algebra.

Sometimes, linear equations may not initially appear in the standard form \)ax + b = c\(, but they can be rearranged to fit this format. For instance, \)5 = 8w - 3\( can be rewritten as \)8w - 3 = 5\(, clearly showing \)a = 8\(, \)b = -3\(, and \)c = 5\(.

The set of all solutions to a linear equation is called the solution set, typically denoted using curly brackets. For example, if \)x = -3\( is the only solution to \)2x + 6 = 0\(, the solution set is written as \)\{-3\}$. Understanding how to identify and express solution sets is crucial for solving and interpreting linear equations effectively.