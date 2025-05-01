Elimination Method A technique for solving systems by combining equations to remove a variable, streamlining the solution process.

System of Linear Equations A set of two or more equations with multiple variables, requiring simultaneous solutions for all variables.

Standard Form An arrangement where variables and constants are aligned vertically, typically as ax + by = c.

Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable, crucial for manipulating equations during elimination.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown quantity, targeted for elimination or isolation in solving systems.

Constant A fixed value in an equation, aligned with variables for vertical addition or subtraction.