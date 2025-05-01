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Elimination Method A technique for solving systems by combining equations to remove a variable, streamlining the solution process. System of Linear Equations A set of two or more equations with multiple variables, requiring simultaneous solutions for all variables. Standard Form An arrangement where variables and constants are aligned vertically, typically as ax + by = c. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable, crucial for manipulating equations during elimination. Variable A symbol representing an unknown quantity, targeted for elimination or isolation in solving systems. Constant A fixed value in an equation, aligned with variables for vertical addition or subtraction. Opposite Sign A pair of coefficients with equal magnitude but different signs, enabling cancellation during addition. Multiplication An operation used to adjust coefficients, making them equal or opposite for effective elimination. Addition A process of combining equations vertically, facilitating the removal of a variable. Substitution Method An alternative approach where an isolated variable is replaced in another equation to simplify solving. Isolated Variable A variable expressed alone on one side of an equation, ideal for substitution. Trial and Error A strategy for testing different multipliers to achieve equal and opposite coefficients. Factor A number that divides another coefficient evenly, guiding multiplication choices in elimination. Vertical Alignment A setup where corresponding terms in equations are stacked, simplifying addition or subtraction. Solution Pair A set of values for variables that satisfy all equations in a system, confirming correctness.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Elimination definitions
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