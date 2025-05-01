What is the main goal of the elimination method when solving systems of linear equations? The main goal is to add or subtract equations to eliminate one variable, making the system easier to solve.

Why must equations be written in standard form before using the elimination method? Equations must be in standard form so that like terms (x, y, constants) are aligned vertically for easy addition or subtraction.

What should you do if the coefficients of a variable are already equal and opposite in two equations? You can add the equations directly, and the variable will be eliminated.

If the coefficients of a variable are equal but have the same sign, what is the first step you should take? Multiply one of the equations by -1 to make the coefficients equal and opposite.

How do you decide what number to multiply an equation by to eliminate a variable? Multiply by a number that makes the coefficients of the variable equal in magnitude but opposite in sign.

What is the next step after eliminating one variable using the elimination method? Solve for the remaining variable, then substitute its value back into one of the original equations to find the other variable.