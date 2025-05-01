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What is the main goal of the elimination method when solving systems of linear equations? The main goal is to add or subtract equations to eliminate one variable, making the system easier to solve. Why must equations be written in standard form before using the elimination method? Equations must be in standard form so that like terms (x, y, constants) are aligned vertically for easy addition or subtraction. What should you do if the coefficients of a variable are already equal and opposite in two equations? You can add the equations directly, and the variable will be eliminated. If the coefficients of a variable are equal but have the same sign, what is the first step you should take? Multiply one of the equations by -1 to make the coefficients equal and opposite. How do you decide what number to multiply an equation by to eliminate a variable? Multiply by a number that makes the coefficients of the variable equal in magnitude but opposite in sign. What is the next step after eliminating one variable using the elimination method? Solve for the remaining variable, then substitute its value back into one of the original equations to find the other variable. When is it generally easier to use the elimination method instead of substitution? When both equations are in standard form and the coefficients are the same, opposites, or multiples of each other. What should you do if neither variable's coefficients are equal, opposite, or factors of each other? Multiply each equation by the other equation's variable coefficient (possibly with a sign change) to create equal and opposite coefficients. Why might you avoid using substitution if the coefficients are not 1 or -1? Because substitution could lead to complicated fractions, making elimination a simpler choice. What does it mean for equations to be in 'standard form'? Standard form means each equation is written as ax + by = c, with variables and constants aligned. What is a quick way to check if elimination is a good method for a given system? Check if both equations are in standard form and if any variable's coefficients are the same, opposites, or multiples. What is the purpose of multiplying an entire equation by a constant in the elimination method? To adjust the coefficients so that adding or subtracting the equations will eliminate one variable. If you have 3x + 2y = 1 and -x + y = 3, what must you do before adding the equations to eliminate x? Multiply the second equation by 3 to make the x coefficients equal and opposite. What should you do after finding the value of one variable in a system solved by elimination? Substitute the value into either original equation to solve for the other variable. Why is it important to check your solution in both original equations after solving a system? To ensure that your solution satisfies both equations, confirming it is correct.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Elimination quiz
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