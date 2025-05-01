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System of Equations A collection of two or more equations requiring a single set of values to satisfy all simultaneously. Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically written in slope-intercept or standard form. Slope-Intercept Form A format for expressing equations as y = mx + b, highlighting both slope and y-intercept. Standard Form An arrangement of equations as Ax + By = C, often requiring conversion for graphing. Intersection Point The coordinate where two lines cross, representing the solution to a system. Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, indicating the rate of change between x and y. Y-Intercept The location where a line crosses the y-axis, revealing the value of y when x is zero. Parallel Lines Lines with identical slopes but different y-intercepts, never meeting and yielding no solution. Consistent System A system with at least one solution, where lines intersect or overlap. Inconsistent System A system with no solution, typically represented by parallel lines. Independent System A system where lines intersect at a single point, each line distinct. Dependent System A system where lines coincide, resulting in infinitely many solutions. Solution Set All coordinate pairs that satisfy every equation in a system. Graphing A visual method for representing equations and identifying intersection points. Coordinate Pair An ordered pair (x, y) representing a point on the graph.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing definitions
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