System of Equations A collection of two or more equations requiring a single set of values to satisfy all simultaneously.

Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically written in slope-intercept or standard form.

Slope-Intercept Form A format for expressing equations as y = mx + b, highlighting both slope and y-intercept.

Standard Form An arrangement of equations as Ax + By = C, often requiring conversion for graphing.

Intersection Point The coordinate where two lines cross, representing the solution to a system.

Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, indicating the rate of change between x and y.