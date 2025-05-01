Back
What is a system of linear equations? A system of linear equations is a set of two or more linear equations that you solve simultaneously to find x, y pairs that satisfy all equations. How do you determine if a point is a solution to a single linear equation graphically? A point is a solution if it lies on the line when the equation is graphed. What does it mean for a point to be a solution to a system of equations? The point must satisfy all equations in the system, meaning it lies on all lines when graphed. What is the graphical solution to a system of two linear equations? The solution is the intersection point of the two lines on the graph. How do you graph an equation in slope-intercept form? Start at the y-intercept and use the slope to find additional points, then connect them with a straight line. What should you do if an equation is not in slope-intercept form before graphing? Rewrite the equation in y = mx + b form by isolating y. How can you check your solution after graphing a system of equations? Plug the intersection point's x and y values into both equations to verify they make true statements. What does it mean if two lines are parallel when graphed? Parallel lines never intersect, so the system has no solution. What happens if two equations in a system are actually the same line? There are infinitely many solutions because every point on the line satisfies both equations. How can you determine the number of solutions to a system without graphing? Write both equations in y = mx + b form and compare their slopes and y-intercepts. What does it mean if the slopes of two equations are different? The lines will intersect at one point, so the system has exactly one solution. What does it mean if the slopes are the same but the y-intercepts are different? The lines are parallel and the system has zero solutions. What does it mean if both the slopes and y-intercepts are the same for two equations? The equations represent the same line, so there are infinitely many solutions. What is a consistent and independent system of equations? It is a system with exactly one solution, where the lines intersect at a single point. What is an inconsistent system of equations? It is a system with no solution, usually because the lines are parallel and never intersect.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15