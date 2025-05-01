What is a system of linear equations? A system of linear equations is a set of two or more linear equations that you solve simultaneously to find x, y pairs that satisfy all equations.

How do you determine if a point is a solution to a single linear equation graphically? A point is a solution if it lies on the line when the equation is graphed.

What does it mean for a point to be a solution to a system of equations? The point must satisfy all equations in the system, meaning it lies on all lines when graphed.

What is the graphical solution to a system of two linear equations? The solution is the intersection point of the two lines on the graph.

How do you graph an equation in slope-intercept form? Start at the y-intercept and use the slope to find additional points, then connect them with a straight line.

What should you do if an equation is not in slope-intercept form before graphing? Rewrite the equation in y = mx + b form by isolating y.